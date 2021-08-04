Popular support services for the elderly in jeopardy
A popular support service for the elderly in Swaffham will discontinue due to a lack of funding.
On July 27, it was reported that funding for the Befriending and Hospital Buddy support services run by Age Concern Swaffham will come to an end at the beginning of October.
No other sources of funding have yet materialised which means that these support services will have to cease at the end of September.
These support services have been popular in Swaffham and the surrounding area, providing weekly visits to elderly people who live alone and experience loneliness.
The service also provided free transport for pensioners to and from medical appointments.
John Zielinski, the new chair of Age Concern Swaffham, expressed shock in finding that no alternative funding had been lined up ready to carry the support services on.
Mr Zielinski said that the National Lottery Community Fund had been "incredibly generous" over the last five years.
